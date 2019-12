Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 23:08 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday praised House Democrats for their “moral courage” throughout the impeachment process, a day after the party passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump.“I write to thank our Democratic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/475383-pelosi-praises-moral-courage-of-house-democrats-after-impeachment-vote