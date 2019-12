Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 23:26 Hits: 1

The Senate voted to permanently ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21 on Thursday. The rule was included as a provision in the spending bill that was passed in the upper chamber and now heads to President Trump’s desk...

