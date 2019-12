Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 00:32 Hits: 3

While the seven Democratic presidential candidates agreed that the ultimate goal was to beat President Trump in 2020, tensions over fundraising and experience took the spotlight during the debate.

(Image credit: Angela Hsieh/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/19/788711002/live-analysis-december-democratic-debate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics