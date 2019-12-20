The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH LIVE: 6th Democratic Debate

The debate is in California tonight. On topic, Manuel Pastor in The Guardian: "Welcome to California: 10 things every 2020 presidential hopeful should know": From the Women’s March to Black Lives Matter to immigrant rights activists, America is enjoying a rebirth of social movements pushing the nation to the left. Here’s our final request: stop being scared of big, brave, progressive ideas. The country is in a deep constitutional crisis, riven by rising inequality, and seething with racial anxiety. It’s not like we’ve been making headway with modest proposals. California has been able to push the envelope with bold initiatives on climate, immigrant rights, worker protection and so much more. Live stream above, open debate thread below... propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

