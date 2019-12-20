Washington Post: Trump Believes Ukraine Conspiracy Theories Because 'Putin Told Me'

Articles

Friday, 20 December 2019

Via the Washington Post, more proof that Trump can't be trusted with our national security because he's so gullible and easily manipulated -- as our boy Vlad has clearly figured out. Chris Matthews was on it last night. "I want to ask you: Is Trump in Putin's party or is Putin in Trump's party? I've never seen such collaboration as of today," he said. "Here he is, the Washington Post reporting tonight that multiple former White House officials say they fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin directly influenced President Trump's views about Ukraine and the 2016 election. They say his views may have been shaped when the two leaders met privately on the G-20 summit in the summer of '17. The Washington Post writes one former senior official states that Trump even stated so, saying he knew Ukraine was the real culprit because 'Putin told me.' That's how he gets his information. Meanwhile, Putin is coming to Trump's defense on impeachment saying the party that lost the 2016 election, the Democratic party is trying to achieve results by other means. They are working together in tandem." "Yeah, that's right, Chris. And it's very much Trump and Putin's party because Putin is the one writing the music and Trump is just the one singing the tune here," Ben Rhodes, Obama's former national security adviser, said.

