Articles of impeachment not headed to Senate imminently

The House will not transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate until senators determine a process for a trial, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday night just after the House voted to impeach the president.  The California Democrat said she cannot name impeachment managers to present the House case to the Senate until she knows what that process will look like. The impeachment managers, once named, are the ones who will transmit the articles to the Senate.

