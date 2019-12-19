The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

House impeaches Trump

Updated 8:56 p.m. — The House voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him the third president in U.S. history and the first in 21 years to face such House action. Trump, who has denied the charges in Twitter screeds during the impeachment inquiry that spanned more than two months, will stand trial in the Senate, where members there will decide whether to convict him, resulting in his removal from office, or acquit him.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-debate-gets-underway-amid-republican-delays

