Meet the Democrats who broke with their party on impeachment

Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019

Two House Democrats opposed both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, while one split his vote on the two articles. A fourth voted “present.” All three Democrats — one powerful committee chairman and two freshmen — represent districts Trump carried in 2016, but their votes put them at odds with the 28 other Democrats in Trump districts, all of whom voted for both articles of impeachment.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/campaigns/meet-democrats-broke-party-impeachment