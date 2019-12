Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 02:17 Hits: 6

Nancy Pelosi was dressed for a funeral.Donning a black dress and her custom gold mace brooch, the Speaker of the House on Wednesday led a small procession of staffers and reporters out of her office and through Statuary Hall, past the statues of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/475235-a-solemn-impeachment-day-on-capitol-hill