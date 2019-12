Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 02:45 Hits: 5

The House spent six hours Wednesday debating two articles of impeachment against President Trump before ultimately passing both on a largely party-line vote.While much of the debate rehashed both parties' well-practiced talking points, there were...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/475201-top-moments-from-historic-house-impeachment-debate