Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 02:50 Hits: 4

Senate Republicans quickly ripped House Democrats for voting to impeach President Trump on Wednesday night, arguing that the chamber had been taken over by "the mob." The House passed two articles of impeachment — one on Trump abusing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475242-senate-gop-blasts-impeachment-the-mob-took-over-the-house