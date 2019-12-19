What’s next after Trump’s impeachment?

Category: Politics Hits: 6The U.S. House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment on near-party-line votes, making Donald Trump the third impeached president in U.S. history. Here’s what to expect in the weeks ahead. What's next? The next step in the impeachment process is a trial in the Senate. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters shortly after the Dec. 18 vote that she was not yet ready to "transmit" the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi said she wanted to ensure that the Senate would hold a fair trial. Delaying the formal presentation of the articles to the Senate represented her only real leverage with ... >>More
