Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 01:46 Hits: 8

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., about the House's vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/18/789618452/democratic-rep-eric-swalwell-reacts-to-houses-vote-to-impeach-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics