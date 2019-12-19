Rep. Waters: 'History Will Remember Those Willing To Speak Truth To Power'

Articles

Rep. Maxine Waters received a round of applause as she left the House floor following a fiery speech where she defended her early calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Waters is exactly right about what side of history she and her fellow Democrats are on, and the fact that there's a very long list of other impeachable offenses that have been committed by this so-called "president." Ladies and gentlemen, the rules for debate unfortunately won't allow me to cite all of the reasons why this president should be impeached. There are many, however, Madam Speaker, members of this House, to quote the late Maya Angelou, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” This day was not inevitable, but it was predictable, because this president has shown himself time and time again to believe that he is above the law, and he has no respect for our Constitution or our democracy. Based on all of that we know about Donald Trump, we could have predicted he would have abused the power of the president by corruptly soliciting the government of Ukraine and Ukrainian President Zelensky to publicly announce investigations into his political opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden. This impeachment resolution includes evidence this president withheld $391 million of taxpayer funds that Congress appropriated for the purpose of providing vital military and security assistance to Ukraine to oppose Russian aggression. Another blatant abuse of power.

