Rep. Barry Loudermilk Claims Trump Is Being Treated Worse Than Jesus

The Republicans really do think poor Donald Trump is a totally innocent, biblical, honorable man who is being completely railroaded by those mean Democrats in the House of Representatives. Rep. Barry Loudermilk actually thinks Donald Trump is being treated worse than Jesus Christ, the religious leader and central figure of Christianity who is the incarnation of God the Son and the Messiah and was actually crucified! Donald Trump, worse. I guess because impeachment is worse than murder? Does this go along with Trump saying impeachment is worse than the Salem Witch Trials. Right? Loudermilk said that Jesus Christ received more due process when he was literally crucified than Donald Trump has gotten. “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president in this process.” For those not up on Christianity, Pontius Pilate was the Roman governor who oversaw Jesus' trial. He convicted him of treason and order him to be cricified. Twitter had...thoughts:

