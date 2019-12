Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 21:23 Hits: 1

NPR'S Ari Shapiro interviews former Republican Congressman Chris Cannon of Utah about his experience as impeachment manager during the Bill Clinton proceedings.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/17/789036900/insights-from-an-impeachment-manager-during-bill-clinton-proceedings?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics