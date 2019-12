Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 21:23 Hits: 4

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, about why he's voting for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, his first yes vote for a trade deal in more than 25 years in Congress.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/17/789036753/why-democratic-sen-sherrod-brown-thinks-the-usmca-is-different?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics