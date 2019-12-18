No Punches Pulled In Climate-Themed Campaign Ad

Articles

"Stop what you're doing and watch this—all the way through." That was the reaction Monday from youth-led climate group Sunrise Movement to a gripping new apocalypse-themed campaign ad rolled out by Democrat Andrew Romanoff, who's running in Colorado's 2020 primary race for U.S. Senate. "I have never ever seen anything like this before." —journalist Eric HolthausEntitled "Home," the four-minute video opens with an apocalyptic scene in Colorado Springs in "the not-so-distant future" in which a family appears to be taking shelter from the ravages of the climate crisis. "I just hope we can see the sunshine again one day," a young girl says. The ad—the first of Romanoff's primary campaign—also features a clip of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Romanoff's strongest opponent in the Democratic contest. Hickenlooper is seen testifying before the U.S. Senate in 2013 when he sat down beside representatives of Halliburton to assure fracking's safety. In addition to footage of recent climate disasters, the ad also features clips of Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg as well as Green New Deal champions like Sunrise and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/no-punches-pulled-climate-themed-campaign