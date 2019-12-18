LIVE: House Will Take Historic Vote Today On Trump's Impeachment

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 14:00 Hits: 13

The House gavels in at 9 a.m. EST and the full chamber will vote to confirm the rules they made yesterday. After that, Republicans will yell a lot (hello, Doug Collins!) and try various parliamentary procedures to drag out the process. The votes on the two articles of impeachment — are expected in the late afternoon, probably between 4 and 6 p.m. The House votes on each of the two articles. Expect plenty of theatrics as Republicans throw themselves on the tracks in front of the impeachment train. propertag.cmd.push(function() { proper_display('crooksandliars_content_1'); });

