The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Susan Collins Dares To Run For A Fifth Term

Category: Politics Hits: 13

We've all seen enough of Susan Collins' schtick over the years. Pretend you're a "moderate", a "centrist" (as this AP story also erroneously claims), but on all the big things, the stuff that matters like confirming Brett Kavanaugh right on down the list, she's right there with rest of them. Her next test will be if she votes to impeach Trump or not. Given her abysmal track record, it all seems rather doubtful. Maine can do so much better than this travesty of a senator, this faux "moderate". Sara Gideon would be so much better for Mainers and the country. Source: Associated Press PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins officially launched her bid for reelection Wednesday, setting up an expensive and closely watched battle that’s starting against the backdrop of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Collins made her formal announcement in an email to supporters, saying her “bipartisan commonsense approach” has been key to many legislative successes and will be important in an era of bitter partisanship.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/susan-collins-dares-run-fifth-term

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version