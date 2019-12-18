Susan Collins Dares To Run For A Fifth Term

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 15:16 Hits: 13

We've all seen enough of Susan Collins' schtick over the years. Pretend you're a "moderate", a "centrist" (as this AP story also erroneously claims), but on all the big things, the stuff that matters like confirming Brett Kavanaugh right on down the list, she's right there with rest of them. Her next test will be if she votes to impeach Trump or not. Given her abysmal track record, it all seems rather doubtful. Maine can do so much better than this travesty of a senator, this faux "moderate". Sara Gideon would be so much better for Mainers and the country. Source: Associated Press PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins officially launched her bid for reelection Wednesday, setting up an expensive and closely watched battle that’s starting against the backdrop of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Collins made her formal announcement in an email to supporters, saying her “bipartisan commonsense approach” has been key to many legislative successes and will be important in an era of bitter partisanship.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/susan-collins-dares-run-fifth-term