Ari Melber: You Can't Fact-Check Trump's 'Hyperbolically Stupid' Letter

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 16:09 Hits: 15

We covered Trump's six-page screed to Nancy Pelosi yesterday. Ari Melber also had some thoughts: ARI MELBER: There are signs this president, who publicly claimed and bluffed that he welcomed impeachment actually looks like he hates this. This afternoon Donald Trump unloading with this letter. Official, on White House letterhead, chock-full of exclamation points. the president claims this process -- which he boycotted -- is actually invalid. He falsely claims more due process was afforded to those in the Salem witch trials. I guess this is the point in the broadcast where I say, I try to keep it real to you, to be frank, how do you fact check something that is that hyperbolically stupid? Later in the segment Joyce Vance weighed in:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/ari-melber-you-cant-fact-check-trumps