Lisa Page: 'Insurance Policy' Was About Protecting America From Trump

Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

NBC describes the video above in unemotional language: Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer who has become a favorite target of Donald Trump as a proxy for the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia, talks with Rachel Maddow about a text message exchange she was involved in that mentioned an "insurance policy" and "we won't let it happen" in regard to a Trump presidency. But her answer is anything but bland. Discussing via text the danger that a Donald Trump presidency presents to the nation, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok mentioned an "insurance policy," that "we would let it happen." Lisa Page noted to Rachel that if Trump wasn't elected, there would be no danger to the Republic from a Trump presidency.

