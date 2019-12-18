Remembering Trump's Oath Of Office And How He Violated It

Articles

Good on the Morning Joe producer who came up with the idea to open Wednesday's show with a mash-up of Donald Trump's inaugural oath with the times he indicated ON CAMERA that would request and accept foreign help in his election efforts. It also reminds me of the calmer times when we were focussed on the inauguration crowd size. Sigh. Don't get me started about the "American carnage" speech that followed. ICYMI: the dark time in this country began in 2017 when trump was inaugurated. He called it AMERICAN CARNAGEAnd so it has been#ImpeachmentDay — Betsy OShea RESISTS (@BetsyOShea) December 18, 2019

