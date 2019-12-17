Pelosi Says Trump&#8217;s Unhinged Letter To Her Is &#8216;Ridiculous&#8217; And &#8216;Really Sick&#8217;

Articles

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s deranged tirade about impeachment that he had sent her earlier in the day was “really sick.”

Pelosi initially told CNN correspondent Manu Raju that she had “no reaction” to Trump’s “ridiculous” letter.

“No reaction? Why not?” Raju asked.

“I haven’t really fully read it,” the Democratic leader responded. “We’ve been working.”

“I’ve seen the essence of it though, and it’s really sick,” she added.

Trump sent Pelosi a six-page screed on Tuesday afternoon demanding she “immediately cease this impeachment fantasy” and complaining that “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials” (it wasn’t).

Trump also ranted about his so-called “perfect” phone call with Ukrainian President Voloymyr Zelensky, Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, the 2016 elections, and his many other grievances he frequently airs on his Twitter account.

“You view democracy as your enemy!” Trump raved in the letter.

The House is slated to vote on its two articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

Pelosi says Trump's letter is "really sick." pic.twitter.com/8HtOUPVVny — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 17, 2019

