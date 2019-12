Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 01:15 Hits: 1

Capitol Hill resident Maria Helena Carey was none too pleased Tuesday morning to find (what she believes are) Mitch McConnell’s two black ’Burbs illegally parked on her street AGAIN. “Every single day these guys. Idling for 15-30 minutes at a time, waiting to pick up Mitch McConnell,” Carey tweeted before 9 a.m.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/hoh/move-mitch-get-out-the-way