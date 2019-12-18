The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jeff Van Who? Democrats slam Van Drew, talk Jersey justice for party flipper

Updated 8:33 p.m. | New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, appearing at the Capitol Tuesday afternoon for the first time since news broke this weekend that he’s planning to switch parties, told reporters he’s not ready to announce his decision. “I’ve not made a decision that I’m willing to share with anybody for a short period of time,” the freshman Democrat said, not denying he would soon be a Republican.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/democrats-slam-van-drew-misses-first-house-vote-party-switch-news

