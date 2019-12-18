The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maine’s Jared Golden will vote against impeaching Trump for obstruction

Maine Rep. Jared Golden, a freshman Democrat from a district President Donald Trump carried in 2016, is voting for one article of impeachment, but not the other, breaking with nearly every other member of his caucus. Golden said he would vote for the first article, which accuses the president of abuse of power, but not the second, which alleges that he obstructed Congress.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/campaigns/maines-jared-golden-will-vote-impeaching-trump-obstruction

