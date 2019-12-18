House to hold separate votes on Trump impeachment articles

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 05:38 Hits: 2

The full House will debate and vote separately on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, under a process set up by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday night after a contentious hearing that spanned more than 10 hours. The Rules panel adopted a closed rule in a 9-4 party-line vote just after 9 p.m., which means no amendments to the articles will be considered on the House floor.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-eve-house-rules-provides-preview-divisive-floor-debate