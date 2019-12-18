The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

House to hold separate votes on Trump impeachment articles

The full House will debate and vote separately on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, under a process set up by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday night after a contentious hearing that spanned more than 10 hours. The Rules panel adopted a closed rule in a 9-4 party-line vote just after 9 p.m., which means no amendments to the articles will be considered on the House floor.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-eve-house-rules-provides-preview-divisive-floor-debate

