House Democrats Set to Make Trump Third Impeached US President

Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

The Democratic-majority US House of Representatives is set to vote on two Articles of Impeachment Wednesday, charging US President Donald Trump with abusing the power of the presidency and obstructing lawmakers' attempts to investigate him. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson looks ahead to the historic vote that will trigger a trial of Trump in the US Senate early next year.

