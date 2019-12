Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

As the U.S. Congress moves closer to an historic vote on impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump, anti-Trump protesters rallied in New York and other U.S. cities. Mike O’Sullivan reports from Los Angeles.

