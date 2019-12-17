The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump repeats many falsehoods in letter to Pelosi about impeachment

Category: Politics Hits: 2

On the eve of the House’s expected vote on impeachment, President Donald Trump wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which he called the accusations against him "disingenuous, meritless, and baseless invention of your imagination." Trump accused the Democrats of suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" after losing the election in 2016 and said they are trying to steal the election in 2020. The letter included specific attacks on the overall impeachment process, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and former Vice President Joe Biden — while making several false or misleading claims. We fact-checked some of the more prominent ones. ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2019/dec/17/fact-check-trumps-letter-pelosi-about-impeachment-/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version