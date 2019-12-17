Trump repeats many falsehoods in letter to Pelosi about impeachment

Category: Politics Hits: 2On the eve of the House’s expected vote on impeachment, President Donald Trump wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which he called the accusations against him "disingenuous, meritless, and baseless invention of your imagination." Trump accused the Democrats of suffering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome" after losing the election in 2016 and said they are trying to steal the election in 2020. The letter included specific attacks on the overall impeachment process, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and former Vice President Joe Biden — while making several false or misleading claims. We fact-checked some of the more prominent ones. ... >>More
