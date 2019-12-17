Donald Trump Writes A Completely Pathetic, Rambling, Insane Letter To Nancy Pelosi

Articles

Guys, Donald Trump is sitting in the White House, completely losing his mind. He is raging. He is panicked. He is furious. And he is using the White House lawyer to write an angry letter to Nancy Pelosi about how really mean and not nice she is being to him. This letter is insane for many reasons, the least of which that 10% is clearly tweets smushed into a letter surrounded by semi-legal jargon. This letter was clearly not written by one person. Some of the Trump's parts: "It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!" Someone call the waaaaambulance. Poor me. Everyone is being mean to me! "You have developed a full fledged case of what many in the media call Trump Derangement and sadly, you will never get over it!" Omg. Trump Derangement Syndrome. He is using memes and 4 chan insults against the Speaker of the House. "As you know very well, this impeachment drive has nothing to do with Ukraine, or the totally appropriate conversation I had with its new president. It only has to do with your attempt to undo the election of 2016 and steal the election of 2020!" Totally. That is exactly what we are doing. Except, we are not. Impeaching does not hand the White House over to the other party. Can someone explain this to him? Anyone? "You do not know, nor do you care, the great damage and hurt you have inflicted upon wonderful and loving members of my family."

