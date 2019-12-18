The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon Torches Rep. Doug Collins By Listing GOP Who Favor Impeachment

Try as she might, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon could not get Rep. Doug Collins to specify what he felt might constitute an impeachable offense. She listed anything and everything under the sun that most with an 8th-grade civics education would KNOW was clearly impeachable, and he refused to state if he would impeach under those circumstances. All he would say is that the actions of THIS president, backed up by testimony presented by THESE witnesses, in THIS Democratic-majority House of Representatives were absolutely NOT impeachable. Rep. Scanlon then summarily torched him with a long, humiliating list of Republicans who, as she slid in beautifully, were "not dependent on the president for continuation in their job," and had the moral clarity to state the bleeding obvious.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2019/12/rep-mary-gay-scanlon-torches-rep-doug

