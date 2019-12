Articles

Category: Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 19:57 Hits: 12

You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for our own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain," Trump wrote in a 6-page letter.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2019/12/17/788982994/read-president-trump-sends-pelosi-letter-protesting-partisan-impeachment-charade?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics