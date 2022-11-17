The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A Tale of Terroir: Porcini mushrooms have evolved with a preference to local adaptation

A genetic survey of porcini mushrooms across the Northern Hemisphere found that these delicious fungi evolved in surprising ways -- contrary to the expectations of many who think that geographic isolation would be the primary driver for species diversity. In fact, there are regions in the world where porcini maintain their genetic distinctiveness in local ecological niches, even if they are not isolated geographically from other genetic lineages.

