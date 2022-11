Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 19:41 Hits: 8

Fruit flies can quickly compensate for catastrophic wing injuries, researchers found, maintaining the same stability after losing up to 40% of a wing. This finding could inform the design of versatile robots, which face the similar challenge of having to quickly adapt to mishaps in the field.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221118144105.htm