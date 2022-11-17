The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Offshore wind farms may harm seabirds, but scientists see potential for net positive impact

The development of offshore wind energy is expanding globally, with the potential to be an important source of clean renewable energy. Yet offshore wind farms pose significant risks to seabirds and other marine wildlife. A new study outlines a framework for addressing the impacts of offshore wind farms on marine bird populations and highlights conservation strategies that could potentially more than offset those impacts.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221117135524.htm

