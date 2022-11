Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 16:40 Hits: 0

Unlike humans, turtles, lizards and other reptiles -- such as crocodiles -- do not have sex chromosomes. Their sex is determined based on the environment, which makes them especially vulnerable to climate change. An increase in incubation temperatures could jeopardize the production of both sexes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221115114017.htm