Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 18:32 Hits: 2

A new study has found that traffic congestion may be linked to lower birthweights. The study found consistent associations between traffic delays and a nine-gram reduction in birthweight among infants born to parents who reside in areas with heavy traffic, such as highways or freeways.

