Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022

Total energy consumption decreased 7.5 percent nationwide in 2020 compared with 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdowns, business closures and employees working from home, according to a new study. The research is the first to quantify the effects of pandemic disruptions on energy consumption trends across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

