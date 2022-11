Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 21:16 Hits: 1

The force driving a strange outbreak of tuberculosis that exited the lungs and began chewing away at bones 15 years ago in North Carolina has been solved at the molecular level by a collaborative team of scientists. The mysterious bug reverted to an ancestral form that made its macrophage hosts much more mobile and active.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221109161653.htm