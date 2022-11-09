The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Earth-sun distance dramatically alters seasons in the equatorial Pacific in a 22,000-year cycle

Earth is closer to the sun at some times of year than at others, with the time of closest approach shifting over a period of 22,000 years. This affects Earth's climate, including ice ages, but a team of scientists found that it also affects a yearly weather pattern, the Pacific cold tongue. Because the cold tongue influences the El Niño/La Niña cycle, the changing Earth-sun distance may also affect weather in North America and globally.

