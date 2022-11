Articles

A typical gut bacterium that can spread through the body and cause a serious infection resists natural immune defenses and antibiotics by enhancing its protective outer layer, known as the cell envelope, according to a new study. The finding suggests possible new ways to target these bacterial infections.

