Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 17:30 Hits: 1

Heavy agriculture and climate change on the banks of the Amazon river are threatening açaí harvest in Brazil’s Macapa region. Soil erosion and the creep of seawater into the freshwater river are changing the berries’ flavor and tainting drinking water.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/1110/Salty-Amazon-sours-acai-crop-and-hopes-for-islands-future?icid=rss