Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 18:56 Hits: 5

A lack of usable water is becoming a problem in areas where it wasn’t before, due to climate change. But in the Canary Islands, locals are finding that fog can make up for shortfalls on farms.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/1109/Farming-fog-for-water-Canary-Islands-tap-a-new-reservoir?icid=rss