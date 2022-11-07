Farmers in China, Uganda move to high-yielding, cost-saving perennial rice

Articles

Climate
Monday, 07 November 2022

After more than 9,000 years in cultivation, annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield. A new report chronicles agronomic, economic, and environmental outcomes of perennial rice cultivation across China's Yunnan Province. Already, the retooled crop is changing the lives of more than 55,752 smallholder farmers in southern China and Uganda.

