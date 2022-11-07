The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Farmers in China, Uganda move to high-yielding, cost-saving perennial rice

Category: Climate Hits: 2

After more than 9,000 years in cultivation, annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield. A new report chronicles agronomic, economic, and environmental outcomes of perennial rice cultivation across China's Yunnan Province. Already, the retooled crop is changing the lives of more than 55,752 smallholder farmers in southern China and Uganda.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221107114441.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version