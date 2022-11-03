Defect in cellular respiration renders sac fungi infertile

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022

The formation of fruiting bodies for sexual reproduction is a central developmental process in fungi. Even though genetic methods have been applied in recent decades to identify a large number of factors involved in this process, we still lack an understanding of how the formation of different cell types is regulated. A research team has gained new insights by studying a mutant sac fungus that is infertile. The mutant is impaired in its respiratory chain, thus lacking the energy to form fruiting bodies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221103104920.htm