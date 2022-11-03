The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Blind spots in the monitoring of plastic waste

Whether in drinking water, food or even in the air: plastic is a global problem -- and the full extent of this pollution may go beyond of what we know yet. Researchers have reviewed conventional assumptions for the transport of plastic in rivers. The actual amount of plastic waste in rivers could be up to 90 percent greater than previously assumed. The new findings should help improve monitoring and remove plastic from water bodies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221103104929.htm

