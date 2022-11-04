Human expansion 1,000 years ago linked to Madagascar's loss of large vertebrates

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 04 November 2022 15:34 Hits: 0

The island of Madagascar -- one of the last large land masses colonized by humans - -sits about 250 miles (400 kilometers) off the coast of East Africa. While it's still regarded as a place of unique biodiversity, Madagascar long ago lost all its large-bodied vertebrates, including giant lemurs, elephant birds, turtles, and hippopotami. A human genetic study now links these losses in time with the first major expansion of humans on the island, around 1,000 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221104113440.htm