Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022 18:07 Hits: 2

A new study finds the microbial ecosystem in the guts of wild marten (Martes americana) that live in relatively pristine natural habitat is distinct from the gut microbiome of wild marten that live in areas that are more heavily impacted by human activity. The finding highlights an emerging tool that will allow researchers and wildlife managers to assess the health of wild ecosystems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/11/221103140746.htm